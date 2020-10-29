Baldwin County EMA gives an update on Hurricane Zeta Recovery

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The following is an update from Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency on Hurricane Zeta recovery:

Daily EMA updates

o Baldwin County EMA is doing a daily live update via Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. The

video is recorded and available on the EMA Facebook page at @BaldwinCountyEMA.

o Follow active updates from Baldwin EMA on our other social media channels –

Instagram and Twitter (@BaldwinEMA).

o Important information is also available on the Baldwin County website

(www.baldwincountyal.gov) and on the Baldwin EMA app that is free to download on

your mobile device.

Current Weather Warnings & Watches

Baldwin County is currently under a high surf and dangerous rip current risk as a result of

Hurricane Zeta. Visit the National Weather Service – Mobile for more information –

https://www.weather.gov/mob/.

Road Conditions

o Roads in Baldwin County have been cleared for travel. We encourage drivers to use

caution as vegetative debris may create additional road hazards.

o Should drivers encounter a non-working traffic signal, treat the intersection as a 4-way

stop.

Debris

o Debris cleanup trucks and crews are operating as normal continuing to remove debris

remaining from Hurricane Sally and new debris from Hurricane Zeta.

o Yard and home debris should be sorted properly and placed by the road.

o Sort your piles into appropriate types such as vegetative/tree limbs, construction &

demolition (C&D), white goods (appliances and furniture), hazardous

(paint/chemicals/poisons) piled at the edge of your property along the street. Click here

for a debris sorting chart.

o Do not put your debris piles under power lines, block fire hydrants, or impede traffic.

o Do not bag your debris. Cleanup crews will only pick up loose debris.

o Debris cleanup crews have been deployed and will only pick up debris along your street

that has been sorted.

Food Safety

o Power outages associated with hurricane storm force winds can cause concerns

about the safety of frozen and refrigerated foods. As a general rule, a full upright or

chest freezer will keep foods frozen for about two days without power.

o A partially full freezer will keep foods frozen for about one day. This time may be

extended by keeping the door shut. A refrigerator will keep foods cool for four to six

hours if the door is kept closed as much as possible.

o Any thawed foods that have been at room temperature for more than two hours

should be discarded. Foods still containing ice crystals can be refrozen, although the

quality of the food may decrease. Foods that have thawed to refrigerator

temperatures (that is, no more than 40 degrees Fahrenheit) can also be cooked and

then refrozen.

o Additional resources (including infographics):

 https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/keep-food-safe-after-emergency.html

 https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/food-safety-during-a-power-outage.html

 https://www.fda.gov/food/buy-store-serve-safe-food/food-and-water-safetyduring-power-outages-and-floods

 https://www.fda.gov/media/72124/download

Garbage Dropoff and Pickup

o Baldwin County Solid Waste Management is operating garbage routes as normal and

the county landfills are open.

Generator Safety

o While the use of a generator can help you get on the road to recovery, it can also

pose danger to your health and safety if not used correctly – especially carbon

monoxide (CO) poisoning from the toxic engine exhaust, electric shock or

electrocution, and fire.

o Generators should not be operated indoors, should be set at least 20 feet from any

structure, and should not be used in rain or wet conditions. (see attached info sheets

for more detailed guidance on how to safely operate a generator).

Power Restoration

o It is very important that people remember there is an extremely high fire risk to

houses that have been flooded when the power gets turned back on.

o Last night there were approximately 40,500 homes/businesses without power.

 Alabama Power – 5,139

 Baldwin EMC – 35,000 (now down to 14,000)

 Riviera Utilities – 15,000 (now reporting just over 300 still without power)

Safety Messages

o High surf and dangerous rip currents will continue to impact coastal areas through the

end of the week.

 Residents and visitors to the beaches in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and on

the Fort Morgan Peninsula are strongly advised to pay attention to flags

posted at all beach entry points. Weather systems can bring strong surf

conditions as well as dangerous lightning.

 While the surf that comes with weather events may look “fun,” this surf is

very dangerous.

 For your own safety and the safety of others, stay out of the water if we are

under red flag conditions.

 Red flags mean dangerous rip currents are present; double red flags signify

the waters are closed, though the beaches may still be open.

 Watch for lightning in the area and move indoors for safety.

 Please refer to https://www.gulfshores.com/beach-wateractivities/beaches/beach-flag-warning-system/ for the full beach flag chart.

o Please pay attention when driving and move over for utility crews and first

responders.

Shelters

o 117 people utilized the Baldwin County Emergency Shelter last night. The shelter closed

at 10:00 this morning (Thursday, Oct. 29).

For more information, contact Jenni Guerry or Sherry-Lea Botop, Baldwin County Emergency

Management Agency at jguerry@baldwincountyal.gov or (251) 972-6809.

