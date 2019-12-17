Baldwin County Driver’s License offices open Saturdays in Foley, Fairhope

Bay Minette, AL (WKRG) — Tuesday the Baldwin County Commission voted to open satellite courthouses for ALEA driver’s license services in Fairhope and Foley on Saturdays.

The vote passed unanimously by the county commission. ALEA offices in Baldwin County are hosted in county-operated buildings so it required a county commission vote to move forward.

The new DMV office hours will begin January 11th 2020. The hours will be 7 am to 3 pm on Saturdays. State Senator Chris Elliott says, with the STAR ID deadline looming, they need these additional hours to give more people time to get this done.

