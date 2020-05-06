Baldwin County Diverging Diamond Interchange Project extended to end of summer

MALBIS, Ala. (WKRG) — The Diverging Diamond Interchange Project was supposed to be complete by the end of the Spring but the Alabama Department of Transportation said work is taking longer than expected.

ALDOT Assistant Region Engineer Brian Aaron said heavy rains over the course of the season is the main reason the DDI project in Baldwin county is taking so long to complete. He also says minor delays will continue as crews work to widen the roads and lay down asphalt along US-90, State Road 181 and parts of I-10.

“Unfortunately with the nature of road construction, we are weather dependent,” Aaron said. “You may have a lane closure or a shoulder closure, but vehicles are able to still pass.”

While the project forges on, crews are doing what they can to stay safe during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“They are required to follow that just like we are. ALDOT inspectors, we are wearing protective equipment, in terms of masks and gloves when the situation calls for it,” he said.

The interchange is on pace to be complete by the end of the summer and as drivers start to become impatient, officials want them to know there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“Be patient with us. Continue to pay attention to what’s happening, but the end is near,” said Aaron.

In addition to this project being completed by the end of the summer, another Diverging Diamond Interchange project is in the early planning stages for Dauphin Street in Mobile.

