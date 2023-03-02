Update: A dispute between neighbors in Elsanor Thursday morning escalated until a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed a suspect who approached them with a knife, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said the dispute began at about 10 this morning. Just before 3 Thursday afternoon, a suspect approached a deputy. BCSO said the deputy had no choice but to defend themselves. The deputy shot and killed the suspect.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

