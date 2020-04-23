Baldwin County deputy, family escape fire that destroyed their home

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Their house is in shambles, pretty much burned to the ground. But a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy and his family are safe. And that’s what matters most. Now, the community is coming together to help.

The fire happened Wednesday. Jason Kolbe is a K9 Unit deputy. His wife, Liz, is a dental hygienist who’s out of work due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They and their son Hudson and Daughter Kadence were able to escape the fire along with their pets.

But, we’ere told the Bay Minette community has stepped up to raise money for the family. A Go Fund Me account has been established, a meal schedule has been set and even a local business is sponsoring a raffle to donate funds to the family.









