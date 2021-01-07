Baldwin County Democrats demand apology from Alabama elected officials who objected to electoral count

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Democrats are demanding apologies from elected state officials who vowed to object to the counting of electoral votes in Congress.

The party executive committee said they were appalled by the actions of seven office holders that voted to object to the Congressional counting of electoral votes, a process that was largely ceremonial until this year.

The committee specifically named newly sworn-in members Representative Jerry Carl, who represents Alabama’s First Congressional District, and Senator Tommy Tuberville. The committee said in a press release, “It is clear that Representative Carl and Senator Tuberville have fallen victim to the politics of division and hate.”

The demand in the form of a press release came in response to the breach of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump. One woman was shot and killed by police and three others died of unknown causes. Several injuries were reported.

The executive committee said, “We cannot be led by men and women whose political convictions are so weak that they are easily swayed by political opportunism and extremism.” They went on to say that, “A failure to issue an apology for their actions is tantamount to approving these seditious acts.”

Read the entire press release below:

LATEST STORIES: