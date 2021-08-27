Baldwin County declares local state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — In an emergency meeting called Friday afternoon to discuss Hurricane Ida, the Baldwin County Commission declared a local state of emergency.

The main concern for Baldwin County was isolated tornadoes and flooding.

Flooding threatens areas along the coast, rivers and other local waterways. Leaders anticipate this being a problem, but one they’re accustomed to.

Areas to watch for flooding include the Fish River, Little Lagoon in Gulf Shores, Highway 59 near Little Lagoon across from Waterville, and the causeway.

Leaders are also looking ahead to when the storm makes landfall in Louisiana. If it moves slowly inland, rain bands could set up over certain areas, drenching them with rain.

