BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office held an event for families to light a candle in remembrance of crime victims. Teresa Heinz, Chief Assistant DA, says they hold a vigil once a year.

“Tonight was an opportunity to honor those victims of crime, through the national crime victims week,” said Heinz. “It’s throughout the country and we chose tonight during this week to honor them and their families who have tragically lost a loved one to the hands of criminals.”

In May of 2020, David Kleinatland lost his daughter to domestic violence after a man she had a past relationship showed up out of the blue.

“Things just turned bad, he came to her house and she asked him to leave, he would not leave, and then it got very violent,” said Kleinatland. “Waylon, you met just a minute ago, that was his mom, he was there with his mom when it all took place, the guy broke in his house and he was trying to get away from him but he started shooting at them as they ran down the hallway.”

Kleinatland also said that it means a lot that the Baldwin County DA’s office takes time to honor his daughter.

“I think it is wonderful that the DA’s office, puts this on each year, and the different organizations around the county,” said Kleinatland. “It just helps keep the memories alive of the loved ones we have lost.”