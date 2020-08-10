Baldwin County cuts ribbon on trio of new schools, virtual school registration reopens Monday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — School starts in Baldwin County in two days. Today school officials will cut the ribbon on three new school buildings across the county.

These are all projects designed to deal with a growing student population. Three new buildings will cover four new schools ironically in a year when thousands of Baldwin County students will be studying from home through virtual school.

The first ribbon cutting is at 10 this morning in Orange Beach for the new Middle and High School. High School Students had been using temporary classrooms set up during construction after Gulf Shores became the first city to break away from the county school district.

At 12:30 they will cut the ribbon at the new Florence Mathis Elementary School in Foley. It’s designed for 1,200 students and helps relieve crowding issues at the first Foley Elementary School.

At 3:30 this afternoon they’ll cut the ribbon here at Belforest Elementary School. It’s also designed for 1,200 students and it will be the third elementary school in Daphne.

We’re talking a lot about physical school buildings but virtual school has been extremely popular with nearly 7,000 kids registering. The superintendent says they will reopen virtual school registration at nine and it could close quickly after they reach capacity.

LATEST STORIES