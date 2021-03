BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Thursday drive-through vaccination clinic at OWA in Foley, which is only for those needing a second dose, will be the last one put on by the Alabama Department of Public Health in Baldwin County.

Starting Tuesday, March 9, COVID-19 vaccinations will be given only at the public health clinic in Robertsdale by appointment only. The clinic is at 23280 Gilbert Drive in Robertsdale. Call 251-947-1910