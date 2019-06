BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A traffic stop near Silverhill led to the arrest of a couple on drug trafficking charges.

31-year-old Justin Keith Smith of Elberta and 32-year-old Mary Angela Lopresti of Daphne are both being held on more than $100,000 bond each.

Investigators say they found methamphetamine, heroin and Xanax.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office made the stop at County Road 49 near Silveroaks Loop.