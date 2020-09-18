MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — During a press conference Friday morning, the Baldwin County Coroner confirmed 2 deaths related to Hurricane Sally. One person in Orange Beach, Alabama drowned. Another person in Foley, Alabama died during storm cleanup.
This story is developing.
LATEST STORIES:
- DRONE FOOTAGE: Kayaking in the streets, washed-up boats, fire, destruction in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores
- Charge your devices: Electrical support shelters opening
- Tropical Storm Wilfred Forms in the Eastern Atlantic
- Baldwin County Coroner: 2 confirmed dead after Hurricane Sally
- Newsfeed Now: Western wildfires rage on; Missouri soldier surprises his kids