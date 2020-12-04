Baldwin County communities continue with holiday celebrations while others scale back

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Baldwin County communities are moving forward with their holiday celebrations this weekend despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s going to be scaled down a little bit from previous years. We won’t be taking any pictures with Santa or giving out goodie bags,” said Robertsdale Mayor Charles Murphy.

Robertsdale will hold their parade Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. Mayor Murphy says protocols are in place to help make it a safe time for everyone.

“There’s plenty of area where we’ll be traveling where people can space out and separate themselves. We’ll have everything marked out, we’ll have the roads closed off,” he said.

While some cities in Baldwin County have decided to cancel their parades, some say they feel confident parades can continue safely.

Silverhill’s ‘Small Town Christmas’ Parade will happen Friday night at 6:30 p.m. The town is hoping for small crowds and social distancing.

As for Robertsdale, they’ve cut back on some of the holiday festivities compared to years past.

“Everything else has been kind of scaled down this year because of the situation and of course we want everyone to take care, adhere to all health measures, but we’d like for them to come and enjoy our festivities,” said Mayor Murphy.

