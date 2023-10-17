BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — After public pressure from homeowners and the Baldwin County School District the Baldwin County Commission votes to withdraw plans for a landfill in Bay Minette. Commissioners voted unanimously at Tuesday’s meeting to rescind their application and permit to bring back the Red Hill landfill in Bay Minette. Despite this decision, officials said they still need a new landfill in Baldwin County.

“The process that this has come about I think that it was very valuable. I think there was a lot of information that was brought before us I think the right thing is to allow this application to be withdrawn,” said Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood.

“The reason you want to withdraw it rather than deny it is we do have a need for facilities such as this just not in this particular location so the withdrawal is the opportunity to look for other options,” she continued.

It’s not clear where a new landfill site would be located or how soon one would be on the agenda. The landfill had been proposed to help deal with growth in Alabama’s fastest-growing county.