Baldwin County Commission says roadside debris cleanup efforts could take between 60 to 90 days

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Commission said that their cleanup efforts for roadside debris could take anywhere between 60 to 60 days.

Read the full message below:

At this time the cleanup effort for roadside debris is estimated to take 60-90 days with three pick-ups being made by the contractor. We have been clearing the right of way since September 25, so we are five days into the process. At this time, there is no need to call and let us know that you have debris roadside. We will share messages through our media and messaging outlets when the time comes to start the final pass.

Baldwin County Commission

