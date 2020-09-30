Baldwin County Commission says roadside debris cleanup efforts could take between 60 to 90 days

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — "My grandfather built this house it means a lot to me." The house on Pensacola Avenue in Bear Point is where it all started for Eric Hunter. "When I was a little boy, I was about 12 and I said I know what I want to be. A boat captain. I don't want to be a fireman or a policeman. It was always driving a boat and that's what I did."

But the house he has known as home all these years, took a beating from Hurricane Sally. "I think it might of actually have floated a little bit," says Hunter.