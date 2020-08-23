Baldwin County Commission holds special meeting Sunday

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Baldwin County Commission meets at noon to discuss matters related to the tropical weather heading into the Gulf of Mexico. It will be at noon Sunday.

“The purpose is for the Baldwin County Commission to hear recommendations from Baldwin County EMA Director Zach Hood and take any action necessary relative to the storms,” wrote county spokesperson Sherry-Lea Bloodworth Botop. It is unclear what action will be taken if any Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories