Baldwin County Commission holds special meeting Sunday

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Baldwin County Commission meets at noon to discuss matters related to the tropical weather heading into the Gulf of Mexico. It will be at noon Sunday.

“The purpose is for the Baldwin County Commission to hear recommendations from Baldwin County EMA Director Zach Hood and take any action necessary relative to the storms,” wrote county spokesperson Sherry-Lea Bloodworth Botop. It is unclear what action will be taken if any Sunday.