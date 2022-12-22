BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A blast of arctic air is forcing the City of Fairhope to close public restrooms, protecting pipes for what’s expected Friday morning along the Gulf Coast.

“We’re also telling people if you have piers or bulkheads make sure you turn the water off to your piers and bulkheads. We’re doing the same thing at the Fairhope Pier, turning the water off,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

Wind chill values are likely to dip down to single digits, and in some areas below 0, in parts of Baldwin County. Even though issues aren’t expected on the roads, Sullivan says utility crews are on standby.

“We do have emergency and on call staff that’s ready, willing and able to go out and help if need be,” she added.

It’s not just the City of Fairhope preparing. Communities across Baldwin County are bracing for the cold temperatures.

In Daphne all public restrooms at city parks closed at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. In Orange Beach all restrooms & water fountains are closed at Alabama Point, Cotton Bayou and on the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail. The Gulf State Park fishing pier in Gulf Shores will close Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. Click here for a list of closures across our area.

Cold weather closings in Baldwin County.

Baldwin EMC and Riviera Utilities crews are also prepared to respond to power outages. Strong wind gusts Friday could create problems.

“We will be continuing to monitor the demand levels at all of our substations and balancing that load as much as possible so that we do not have any power outages. We ask members to do voluntary reductions in their energy use if at all possible. One thing that we do have in our favor is a lot of businesses are going to be closed, schools are closed. Demand is going to be high, but not as high if all of the facilities were going to be open,” said Mark Ingram with Baldwin EMC.

Mayor Sullivan reminds residents to call or text their neighbors now to be sure they’re ready for what’s on the way. “Check on those people that may not have a house that’s really insulated, that may not have heat,” she continued.