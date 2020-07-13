Baldwin County church service back on-line

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) Bethel Baptist Church in Robertsdale has returned to on-line services after seeing COVID-19 numbers going up around the state and country.

Pastor Harvey Earls says it’s a proactive move to keep his congregation safe.

Services will be offered on-line through July and then they will reassess.

