Baldwin County church service back on-line

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) Bethel Baptist Church in Robertsdale has returned to on-line services after seeing COVID-19 numbers going up around the state and country.
Pastor Harvey Earls says it’s a proactive move to keep his congregation safe.
Services will be offered on-line through July and then they will reassess.
