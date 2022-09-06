BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Baldwin County charity are taking their work on the road to help people in far-flung areas of the region. Once a month, the Prodisee Pantry sets up in Stockton to fight what’s known as a food desert.

In order to get a grocery cart full of food in Spanish Fort once a week, people who are in need also need a car or a ride to get here. Some families in Baldwin County can’t make the trip.

“They aren’t accessing easily milk, meats, cheeses, and the assortment of produce and fruits and vegetables that make up a healthy diet,” said Prodisee Pantry Executive Director Deann Servos. In rural areas like Stockton, the nearest food source may be a gas station or a Dollar General. It’s essentially a food desert where healthy options are harder to get

“Diabetes and high blood pressure can come from canned food and salt-laden food items,” said Servos. This Saturday is the Prodisee Pantry’s once-a-month food distribution in Stockton, bringing fresh options to families in need. Organizers say the food gets people in the door but the next step is signing people up with social service organizations to families can not just survive but thrive. Some social service groups also set up shop at the food distribution to help guide families through the process of getting help. For more information on the monthly trip to Stockton click on their Facebook Event page.