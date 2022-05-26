BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Chaplain Tony Dickey has been in Buffalo, NY for days helping families who lost loved ones when a gunman opened fire inside a grocery store on May 14th, but his travels aren’t over yet.

“Just the emotional trauma of a mass casualty shooting. This is an unexpected death. This is an act of violence and these families are having to deal with that and have to emotionally get through this and it’s our goal to help them get through this as least emotional trauma as possible. Try to ease this trauma for them,” he told us this week.

Dickey, who’s the chaplain for Daphne Search & Rescue, is now preparing to leave New York for Uvalde, TX working with a different agency to bring comfort to those who desperately need it.

“We are making plans right now to get down there as soon as possible,” said Chaplain Dickey, also works with Disaster & Victim Services International.

He plans to arrive there as soon as this weekend to meet with parents who lost children in Tuesday’s horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School. He says it’s a familiar scene that’s played out too many times.

“My heart right now is really in Texas at this elementary school. Once I saw the news clip of an elementary school shooting my mind went straight back to Sandy Hook Elementary School,” he continued.

Chaplain Dickey, who has counseled loved ones at countless mass shootings including the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, says tragedies like this are tough even for himself and first responders.

“We have to take care of ourselves where we can help others. It is totally heartbreaking to know that these 4th-grade kids in Texas their lives have been taken from an act of senseless violence like this. It tears our heart out,” Chaplain Dickey said.

He says he’s not sure how long the trip will last, but he’ll stay for as long as he’s needed.