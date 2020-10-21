Baldwin County changing one polling place in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County’s probate judge says one polling place is changing on the Eastern Shore. According to a Facebook Post from Harry D’Olive Monday, precinct 23 in Belforest is being moved from the community center to Belforest Christian Church. The post says the new location will be Belforest Christian Church.
