BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission met in Montgomery Thursday afternoon and agreed to reconsider license applicants for the third time now.

That is good news for one Baldwin County company that was not awarded the first or second time.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission passed a new set of rules, in which the commission will re-evaluate and reconsider applicants that have already applied for a license but did not get one.

CEO of Oscity Labs in Foley, Ray French, said he was stunned when he was not awarded a license. The company failed to get a license twice despite already having a marijuana farm and laboratory. CEO Ray French said he and his team are excited to be reconsidered.

“It is an opportunity for us to be able to present our precision and case and let them understand what GMP and show the dedication of our staff,” French said. “We want to see this medicine given to the patients in Alabama.”

Oscity has been producing CBD and other hemp products since 2020, and last year had sales of more than $1 million.