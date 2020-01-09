Baldwin County cancels all school events Saturday due to severe weather

Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Public School System has announced all school events scheduled for Saturday are canceled due to the possibility of severe weather. 

The school system released the following statement:

“The Baldwin County Public School System has made the decision to cancel all school events scheduled for Saturday including sports events due to the possibility of severe weather. 
 
This severe weather event will begin late Friday night, but most likely during the day on Saturday. At this time, all severe hazards are possible with damaging winds and tornadoes being the greatest threats.
 
We are continuing to monitor the forecast from the National Weather Service and from Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency. 
 
Thanks for allowing us to update you. 

