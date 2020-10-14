Baldwin County businesses hiring despite pandemic, Hurricane Sally

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A job fair is being held Wednesday in Baldwin County at the Foley Civic Center. About 20 businesses are attending the job fair, looking to hire workers for full-time and part-time positions.

“It’s a very competitive market which means that it’s another good situation for employees to get good starting wages, be insured with benefits,” said Ed Bushaw, Vice President of Development for the Gateway Initiative. The Gateway Initiative is working in collaboration with the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber.

Restaurants such as Chick-fil-A, Waffle House, Buffalo Wild Wings are all hiring in Baldwin County. Other businesses like Riviera Utilities, OWA, Volkert and The Grand Hotel are also hiring workers.

“It’s a market where the employee is the commodity and there’s a lot of choices for people out there today to get into a career ladder and be very successful in Baldwin County,” said Bushaw.

The job fair started at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning and is expected to end at 3 p.m. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Sally, Bushaw tells WKRG News 5 dozens of stable businesses are still hiring and now is the time to apply.

