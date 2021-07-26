Baldwin County businesses close temporarily, adjust operations due to rising COVID-19 cases

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A handful of restaurants and businesses in Baldwin County have closed temporarily due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Tokyo Asian Cuisine on Highway 98 in Fairhope is temporarily closed because of an employee being exported to someone who has tested positive for the virus. A sign on their door reads in part, “We will be cleaning and sanitizing the restaurant this week and reopen soon,”

In downtown Fairhope another business has been forced to do the same. Outpost 406 is temporarily closed. “We are sad to announce that for the safety of the public and our staff we will be closed for a week due to COVID activity within the restaurant,” reads a sign that’s posted on their front door Monday.

Other businesses in Baldwin County are adjusting to the rise in COVID-19 cases, too. DD’s Wingz in Elberta posted on their Facebook Monday that they’d be closing their lobby until further notice due to the growing number of cases in the area.