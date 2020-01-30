Baldwin County business searching for longest-married couple for Valentine’s day contest

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A countertop company in Foley is having a ‘Forever Valentine’s’ contest in hopes to find the longest-married couple in Baldwin County.

Island Granite will deem the winners on Valentine’s Day, February 14 with $3,000 cash.

Registration Information:

  • Register at Island Granite showroom, 20053 Richard Childress Lane in Foley
  • Bring legal marriage Certificate
  • Registration ends February 13 at 5:00pm

More Information can be found here.

