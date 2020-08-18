Baldwin County business owners say it’s tough finding good workers

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Several small business owners in Baldwin County continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If we all lock up and don’t look out for each other we’re going to fail. We’ve got to find a way to keep business moving,” said William Stitt, owner of Bill-e’s Old 27 Grill in Fairhope.

To start, live music is slowly coming back to his restaurant. Tables are spaced out and the business is open, but it’s far from normal.

“We just want you to know we’re here. We are open,” he said.

Like many businesses that are open and trying to recover, workers are needed but the search is tough.

“I hate to say it but I believe they’re enjoying this ride right now. That sounds terrible to say it that way, but it pays well to not work right now,” added Stitt.

It’s not just one or two businesses fighting for good help in Baldwin County. A number of business owners agree it’s a problem.

“They either directly, or they suggest, that they want to get paid under the table so they continue to receive the government benefits they’ve been receiving,” said Jon Lindeman, owner of It’s All Greek To Me in Fairhope.

Employers say there are jobs available, but it’s hard to get good, honest, dependable workers in the door.

“People don’t seem to be thinking beyond today,” added Lindeman.

