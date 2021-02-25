Baldwin County business back open after Hurricane Sally causes extensive damage

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re less than 100 days from the start of the 2021 hurricane season and some businesses affected by last year’s storms are just beginning to open back up. Baldwin County was hit especially hard when Hurricane Sally tore through the area. The owners of a Baldwin County family-owned business know that first hand.

“It was built in the 1930s so it’s made it through many, many, many hurricanes. It made it through Frederick, which was a major one. Ivan, the edge of Katrina and then Sally took it all. I mean who knew,” said Janet Lipscomb and Ashton Rhodes.

They are the owners of the Magnolia Springs Market in south Baldwin County. Unfortunately, they were left with costly damage and no customers for over three months following Hurricane Sally.

“Thankfully we had product in storage, but even storage flooded,” said Rhodes. “It probably took us a month to wrap our heads around what happened and just slowly coming down here cleaning up. It was too overwhelming to do all at one time,” added Lipscomb.

Those scars would heal, bringing progress in the new year. The market is back open and now the dreaded 2021 hurricane season is right around the corner.

“We hope that the new roof and new screws hold tight,” Rhodes jokingly said during our interview.

A 1946 Ford truck is still the centerpiece of the shop, which is now fully-stocked. The Magnolia Springs Market is surrounded by roughly 100 acres of family land.

“We love unique home decor that makes you feel special,” said Rhodes.

They say Hurricane Sally may have knocked them down, but a lot of hard work is finally paying off.

“We just worked, worked, worked. We put our heads down and just plowed through it,” said Lipscomb.

Magnolia Springs Market is open this weekend. The days and hours are listed below:



Friday 9-5

Saturday 9-5

Sunday 12-5

You can visit their website here and also find the business on Instagram and Facebook.