Baldwin County breaks ground on $65 million corrections center expansion

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has broken ground on a new $65 million expansion of the Corrections Center.

The expansion is in response to the continued growth of Baldwin County and when complete will increase the capacity of the Baldwin County Jail from 650 inmates to over 900 city, state and federal inmates.

The project is already underway with the renovation of administrative offices adjacent to the Bay Minette Police Department. Construction of the new corrections tower is expected to begin later this summer.

The project is expected to take four years to complete and provide 600 construction jobs.