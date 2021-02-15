Baldwin County braces for frigid temperatures

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) In the normally warm weather of Baldwin County, there are few fans of bitterly cold weather.

“I think it’s terrible,” and maybe especially so on a day that has seen almost three seasons in a matter of hours. The rain and thunderstorms followed warmer temperatures, by mid-day the sun was trying to make an appearance while temperatures began to feel more and more like winter.

“I’m not real concerned about it because I stay inside anyway.”

All that rain is a concern for emergency management officials who warn secondary roads and elevated bridges and overpasses may not be able to get rid of the water before it freezes.

“Staying off the road have nowhere to go and nowhere to be except at home,” and that just maybe the best place to be, “It’s cold, really cold,” off the roads and out of the weather until hopefully, this last blast of winter passes.