TENSAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Ashton Lowery, 9, and his puppy Astrid are best buds.

But just months ago, Lowery wouldn’t even get close to dogs.

“He’d climb me like a tree sometimes,” said his mother, Jamey Drew.

When Lowery was 4, he got attacked by a dog. Eighty-eight stitches. Weeks in the ICU. After that – even small dogs freaked him out.

“Just complete terror,” said Drew.

Then, he met Astrid – and everything changed.

