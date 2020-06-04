Baldwin County boy shares his message of unity

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County boy was out Thursday morning, making sure his voice was heard, while asking others to join in.

10-year-old Alan Michael Eringman hosted his first “Kids Unite” pop-up rally Thursday. The point, is to hold many small rallies across the county throughout the day. He’s asking other kids across Baldwin County to join him at a corner of crossroads anywhere in the county, to share their message.

It is a message of unity and support. Alan Michael stood outside for an hour and a half at the corner of State Route 104 and County Road 55 holding signs promoting his cause.

He says he wanted to do this after he saw protests and rallies across the country on the news, and learned why they were marching. He says when he heard about the death of George Floyd, he was extremely upset.

Alan Michael says he plans to continue, even if it is just his family rallying together.

Alan Michael and his family

“If any kid wants to join in and make a difference, they can, well, join in! Any time. Any place,” said Alan Michael.

He plans to be out sharing his message again on June 20th.

