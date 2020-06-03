Baldwin County boy, 10, wants kids’ voices heard

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County boy has created a way for kids across the county to have their voices heard.

Alan Michael Eringman was watching the news with his mom and heard about the protests happening across the country. His mom explained to him about the death of George Floyd and that was what had sparked the rallies. That made him upset, and inspired him to want to do something to make his and other kids’ voices heard.

So, he and his mother developed a Facebook page, aimed at starting “pop-up rallies” across Baldwin County. Kids are asked to create signs and go to any corner where two roads cross to express how they’re feeling, and why they’re uniting.

The goal is for the rallies to be small in size, but many across all of Baldwin County. And they ask parents of kids participating be not only out with their children, but modeling how kids can peacefully and respectfully have their voices heard, too.

“I wanted to go to a rally and there wasn’t any in the area, so I decided no, I’m going to make my own rally so I would start my own to go against that. That’s wrong,” said Alan Michael.

Alan Michael and his family will be out tomorrow, and they ask people around Baldwin County to join them on their own corners. It’s a flexible protest, meaning they are asking people to go out any time from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. for however long they can.

They also plan to have an additional rally on June 20th. Alan Michael is already planning on ways to continue this activism throughout the summer.

LATEST STORIES: