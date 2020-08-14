Baldwin schools updates COVID-19 absences

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Board of Education (BCBE) sent out a transparency report recording absences in relation to COVID-19.

The BCBE emphasize that the numbers recorded DO NOT indicate positive cases of COVID-19 but only represents those who went home or were not present due to reasons related to COVID-19.

Baldwin County High School 12 Bay Minette Elementary School 5 Bay Minette Middle School 3 Belforest Elementary School 2 Daphne High School 9 Daphne Middle School 2 Elberta Elementary 1 Elsanor Elementary School 1 Fairhope East Elementary School 4 Fairhope High School 6 Fairhope Middle School 2 Foley Elementary School 6 J. Larry Newton School 3 Magnolia School 4 Orange Beach Middle/High School 2 Pine Grove Elementary School 10 Robertsdale Elementary School 3 Silverhill Elementary School 3 Spanish Fort High School 11 Summerdale School 5 W. J. Carroll Intermediate School 2

The following is a press release from the Baldwin County Board of Education:

Below is the transparency report on COVID-19 absences in Baldwin County Schools. These are NOT people who have COVID-19, but rather people who were absent or sent home for a countless number of reasons related to COVID-19, as noted below.

A few important notes:

Since we have not put out a report thus far, we are combining all of the previous days into one report. Therefore, the report from today may not match the emails sent by our principals to parents. Going forward we will only report new instances per day, not cumulative. The vast majority (maybe 90%) of these people never entered our schools. Parents have been calling in to let us know their child is out and why their child is out so they are not marked as “no-shows” and forfeit their class schedule. Many called today after seeing last night’s news stories so thank you. These numbers include students and employees. Not all of these are people who have tested positive for COVID-19. These numbers do include people who are confirmed positive for COVID-19 but most of these will be people who might have been exposed and are choosing to stay home or who might only have symptoms. Parents will be notified at the school level in the evenings. For secondary, only by the principal. For elementary, by both the principal school-wide, and the teacher for that classroom. The information here will not be broken down further because of privacy issues. We will do our best to keep the media up to date on this data as we have it to release but we may look for an automated way to process this going forward.

COVID-19 through 8/13:



As a reminder, we are treating our schools as though we have COVID-19 students in our building every day because the vast majority of children under 15 are asymptomatic. We are cleaning our classrooms and facilities multiple times a day with hospital-grade cleaners, just as we are with our buses and equipment. Our students are wearing masks or face shields at all times while on campus unless they are performing a specific task. We check temperatures and monitor for symptoms of all employees and students throughout the day. We are social distancing where appropriate, washing our hands and sanitizing throughout the day as well. All of this is being done every day, regardless of whether the school has had any reported absences related to COVID-19.

