BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — From the outside you’d never know there’s a group hard at work inside a Foley church stocking shelves and collecting donations to help those in need across south Baldwin County.

“It has grown into 3 freezers, 4 refrigerators, and shelves and shelves of food and clothes,” said Lori Keelin with Blessed to Blessings Boxes for Baldwin County.

Monday Feb. 14 marks one year for the “Blessed to Blessings Boxes for Baldwin County.” 65 boxes have been installed in communities across the area providing much needed relief for those who need it.

“I had a family of 5 that was living in a station wagon with two dogs. It was 3 kids, a mother and father and 2 dogs. Every day they parked at the Walmart in Bay Minette and the kids, the mother and the dogs stayed in the car while the dad went to work,” said Keelin.

Thanks to donations the project has expanded over the last year with a full pantry opening last summer in Foley. The pantry is a larger version of the boxes, allowing those who need food or other items to walk in and grab what they need.

“We served 856 families last month. That’s an awful lot of people to come through a pantry,” said Joan Teeters.

That’s why the group of volunteers are opening a second pantry in Orange Beach on Saturday. The pantry’s offer more selection, but these missions all serve the same purpose.

“Come and take what you need and leave what you can. If you want to bring a bunch of food bring some food. If you want to take some food take some food,” added Keelin.

It’s a big milestone for these volunteers who continue to make a difference in lives throughout Baldwin County. You can follow their journey here.