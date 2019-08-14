Baldwin County begins school year with new schools in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the fastest-growing areas of Baldwin County is near the shore. Two new schools begin classes this year in Orange Beach. The 2019-2020 school year is both a landmark and a transitional period. Two schools begin today and next year they’ll have their permanent locations ready.

For now, Orange Beach High School is set up across the street from the Elementary School. Grades 7-10 will be set up adjacent to the Elementary School in a place that’s been named Mako Village. School officials say the combined middle and high school has 25 teachers and administrators.

The schools serve a need for kids in unincorporated areas of south Baldwin County. Those kids who would have attended Gulf Shores before the split will now come here. It’s a morning of big changes and those changes will continue next year when the new middle and high school campus is ready for use.