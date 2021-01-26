Baldwin County begins 2nd week of COVID vaccinations to seniors

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Expect the Daphne Civic Center and the roads around it to be busy yet again today. Baldwin County officials begin the second week of a mass vaccination clinic. Gates open at 6:30 at the Daphne Civic Center. Drivers get in line to get an appointment time for later in the day or Thursday.

According to a post from the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency yesterday, there are appointment slots available for Tuesday. An official with EMA said they are looking at vaccinating 800 people today and another 800 Thursday. People who are eligible include seniors 75 and older, first responders, and healthcare workers.