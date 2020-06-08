Baldwin County beaches the day after Cristobal

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The surf is still dangerous. The wind is still whipping and double red flags still flying above all Alabama beaches. “Yesterday was about like this,” says Scott Morrow from Birmingham. “There wasn’t much difference other than the rain coming down.”

Without the rain, beachgoers were back but to a much different looking beach in Gulf Shores. “It’s pretty amazing having the ocean as close to the dunes as it is,” adds Morrow. “Not used to that.”

Cristobal blew a lot of sand off the beach and that wind-driven Gulf reclaimed stretches of the shoreline. As high tide approached… water from Little Lagoon was still pushing into the southbound lanes of Highway 59.

But, it was the Gulf waters getting the most attention of the attention. Lifeguards kept busy trying to keep folks out of the water. “I like the rough,” said one beachgoer from Atlanta. “It’s more fun, more exciting I guess.”

For Tanner Hall from Baton Rouge just being on the beach was enough. “The atmosphere, the sand, the wind. You just want to be here and see people you know, get away from everything else.”

The beaches in Orange Beach seemed to have survived the storm in pretty good shape. There was a lot of rain, a lot of wind and all that’s left of Cristobal is the dangerous surf conditions that also will be gone in time.

