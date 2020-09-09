Baldwin County band director recovering from serious crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It was Saturday, August 29th when Deanna Lepa, her husband and their two boys were traveling back to Baldwin County from Pensacola.

“We were just over the Alabama line and there was a wrong way driver that was coming right at us. My husband swerved and it happened to hit the front side of the car instead of a full head on collision,” Lepa said.

She was trapped in the car for about an hour as first responders worked to get her out. A medical helicopter rushed her to Sacred Heart Hospital for injuries.

“I had a surgery initially the morning after the accident to secure my crushed femur and fix my broken hip,” she added.

Deanna is a band director in Baldwin County, teaching at Stapleton School, Loxley Elementary School, Rosinton Elementary School and Delta Elementary School. She’s worked with the public school system for 16 years. She should be in class, but instead she’s in a rehab facility through the end of September. To make matters worse, she hasn’t seen her two sons since the accident due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I guess I’m just trying to stay positive and keep working hard while I’m here to make the best of my time. I’m working hard to try and get to see my boys,” she said.

The family could use any help you can provide. Friends have created a Gofundme page to help with expenses. You can visit that page here.