Baldwin County authorities arrest man from Spanish Fort for Bay Minette murder

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Spanish Fort is in the Baldwin County jail charged with murder. 29-year-old Tyler McCryndle turned himself into Baldwin County authorities early Saturday morning. He was wanted for the shooting death of 22-year-old Robert Nell Mims-Daniels.

Daniels was shot to death standing outside of his grandmother’s home on West Ellis Street in Bay Minette Tuesday night. Better known as RJ to friends and family, people who knew the young man describe him as a good person with a good heart.

McCryndle is being held without bond in the Baldwin County Jail in Bay Minette. He’s expected to have a bond hearing in the coming days.