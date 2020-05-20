Baldwin County attorney arrested on child pornography charges

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) 61-year-old John Thompson is out of jail on 15 thousand dollars bond charged with four counts of possession of obscene matter.

Neighbors in his quiet Spanish Fort neighborhood are in shock after hearing of Thompson’s arrest. “All we were told it was search warrant so we just kind of guessed at a couple of things,” says neighbor Paige McCrory.

Last week, the three bedroom home was surrounded and searched. “There were 13 vehicles,” says McCrory. “We didn’t know why. We were concerned maybe something had happened to one of the people in the house.”

Acting on a tip, investigators began looking into claims Thompson had pornographic images of a child. That investigation led to a search of the home. “They took several electronic devices and a further search of those devices revealed at least four pictures that right now we believe are obscene material,” says Baldwin County Chief Deputy Anthony Lowery.

The victim in those images, under the age of 17 according to investigators and there maybe more. “We found four images in the initial review there is still potential there could be more images there,” says Lowery.

Thompson is a criminal defense attorney in good standing with the state bar association and has no previous criminal history leaving neighbors even more uneasy about what was allegedly going on next door. “We would never have guessed,” says McCrory. “They keep to their selves. Very quiet neighbors. Don’t see them very much.”

Our phone calls to Thompson for his side of the story have not been returned. if convicted he could face 2 to 20 years in prison on each of the four charges against him.

