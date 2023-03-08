BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Animal Shelter is seeking volunteers to deal with short staffing, according to a release. The shelter is located at 15240 County Road 48, Summerdale, AL, 36580.

“The primary needs at this moment are for volunteers to help with walking the dogs as well as playing with the dogs outside to help them get their daily exercise while also socializing them,” reads the release.

You must be 18 years or older to volunteer. You must also fill out a volunteer packet. They are available online or you can fill one out at the shelter.

You can receive a tour of the shelter Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. For more information, contact the shelter at 251-972-6834.