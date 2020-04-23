Baldwin County Animal Shelter hits record low numbers during COVID-19 crisis

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Right now there are fewer animals inside the Baldwin County Animal Shelter than in years past. Shelter Director Kim Peacock is hoping it stays that way, but she has a fear about what may happen when the state decides to reopen.

“When everybody goes back to work, kids go back to school, they start back their normal activities that they now have this new family member that’s going to need to have the care. It’s not going to stop. It needs to continue and will they have the time,” said Peacock.

The shelter had a full house of 135 animals at one point, down to 56 now.

“We are down to a record 56 which the shelter has not been at in this history of owning it,” she said.

Peacock has trimmed her staff over the last few weeks and they’re still able to offer adoptions while keeping a safe distance. The community has really pulled together to keep supplies coming in during tough times, too.

“We are having an issue that, even though we have really great vendors and a lot of other companies are going to these same vendors, we were asking people if they had bleach, you know were just using that as a secondary type cleaning product,” she said.

She adds that a lot of people have dropped off dog food and cat food in recent days to help.

