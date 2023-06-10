BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 2022 report from Stacker lists Baldwin County as one of the counties in Alabama with the most veterans living there.

Baldwin County ranked no. 5 in the list for the highest percentage of veterans, with 11.2% of residents being veterans. The breakdown of veterans living in Baldwin County follows:

World War II: 432

Korean War: 1,213

Vietnam War: 8,686

Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 4,223

Gulf War (09/2002 to later): 3,800

Baldwin County is home to many veteran-related memorials for Alabamians. Veteran’s Memorial Park has monuments memorializing veterans from World War I, World War II, the War of 1812, the Vietnam War, the Korean War, the American Revolutionary War, the Indian Wars, the Confederate War and the War on Terrorism. The Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery also calls Baldwin County it’s home.

Mobile County ranked no. 16 in Alabama for the highest percentage of veterans living in the county. 8.9% of Mobile County residents are veterans and that number is equal to 28,259 residents being veterans.