Baldwin County 9-1-1 experiencing outage

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County is currently experiencing an outage of the 911 system.
Baldwin County 911 posted on Facebook to tell the public if anyone needs emergency help to call your local police department or the Baldwin County Sheriff’s officer at 251-937-0202
