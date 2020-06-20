Baldwin County 9-1-1 experiencing outage

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Authorities say 20-year-old Julian Laird McCleod is responsible for the fires and even confessed to starting them. He now faces two counts of arson among other charges.

"That's awful that was a beautiful home, gorgeous home." Monday on Riverwood Drive in Foley it was not the scenic view Sherry Damron was expecting to see on her vacation. "We just thought it was electrical or something that just sparked it up. We didn't know what happened. We were all concerned that somebody might have been inside."