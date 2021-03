BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for two teen runaways.

Rebekah Bundrum, 15, and Kimberlie Gailliard, 15 were last seen in the Lottie area on March 16, BCSO says.

If anyone knows of these two girls whereabouts or any information please call BCSO at 251-937-0202