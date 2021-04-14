Baldwin Co. veterans home among first to offer in-house vaccination clinics

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – William F. Green Veterans Home has been licensed and approved to receive, store, and administer vaccinations directly to residents and staff members without relying on outside sources.

The on-site pharmacy has an upgraded pharmacy freezer that will initially store 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Administrator Brian McFeely says this is a huge step forward.

“This vaccination program is essential for us as we have new veterans come in and are admitted and new staff members,” McFeely said. “We’ll get them vaccinated and to be able to keep moving forward and get back to normal instead of abnormal.”

McFeely says 20 residents have already signed up for the initial vaccination clinic. There has not been a positive case of COVID-19 at the veterans’ home since Jan. 5/