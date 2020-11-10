Baldwin Co. veterans get early parade in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Take hundreds of elementary school kids, dozens of vehicles full of veterans, add some patriotic music, mix in a little red white and blue and you have a drive-thru parade at J. Larry Newton Elementary School to say thank you.

“It was great,” says third-grader Leslie Little. “I love cheering for our veterans because they gave up their lives for us and I think that’s very awesome.”

“I feel happy and thankful that they served,” says classmate Tayleigh Lucassen.

Invitations went out weeks ago to American Legions and veterans groups around the county asking veterans for the privilege of honoring them. “It definitely makes me think about what they did,” says fifth-grader Bethany Pierce, “and helped me be able to be here and be able to speak what I want to speak and say what I want to say and live in a free country.”

“We had several veterans that were crying and everyone was so appreciative,” says principal Patrice Wolfe. “It was just such a special day.”

The parade didn’t last long, only 15 minutes or so. But it was long enough for the message of gratitude to be received loud and clear.

LATEST STORIES