Baldwin Co. vape shop owner reacts to Trump flavor ban announcement

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The vaping industry took a big hit this week, but one Baldwin County business over is going to bat for it.

Monday, the FDA hit JUUL Labs with a warning letter. Then the CDC announced it’s investigating more than 450 vaping-related illnesses and six vaping-related deaths. Now, President Donald Trump is proposing a ban on all flavored vapors.

Dan Canceleno, the owner of The Salty Vapor in Daphne, claims people are getting sick because they’re buying unsafe vapor products.

He also says flavored vapes are the key to helping people quit smoking – which is the goal of his business.

“I suggest to them a fruit flavor like a strawberry or a custard flavor or something like that. I tell them try something else, it will get your mind off that tobacco thought you had,” he said.

Canceleno acknowledged the flavors can attract teens. But he says he scans everyone’s ID who walks in. His staff member says Canceleno even went so far as to throw out a brand he thought was too geared toward young people.

“The only people that should be using this, are people that are quitting smoking,” he said. “Period.”

It will take several weeks to develop the flavor restrictions the president is proposing.