BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Commission’s Planning and Zoning Department will meet with residents beginning Wednesday, March 16 to discuss long-range planning ideas.

According to the commission, the Long-Range Land Use Planning Process will be used to update the existing land use plan and is only intended for residents in zoned areas.

Wednesday morning’s meeting will be held from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Foley Civic Center. Another meeting will be held Wednesday night from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Baldwin County Central Annex Auditorium in Robertsdale.

On Thursday residents can attend a meeting at Bay Minette City Hall from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. On Thursday night from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. a meeting will be held at the Baldwin County Satellite Courthouse in Fairhope.

All meetings are designed to address future growth in Baldwin County. For more information click here.